ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 100 homes in Ontario County have been impacted and many residents were displaced as Governor Kathy Hochul put the county under a State of Emergency.

The flooding, according to county officials, impacted the City of Canandaigua, as well as the towns of Canandaigua, Gorham, Farmington, Hopewell, and Bristol.

County leaders teamed up with the Canandaigua School District and local municipalities to set up a temporary shelter at Zion Fellowship. Impacted residents are encouraged to call the Ontario County Dispatch non-emergency number for temporary shelter — that number is (585)-394-4560.

In addition to that, the American Red Cross is also operating a shelter at Canandaigua Town Hall as state agencies are coordinating incident response.

County leaders are planning to give an update to the Ontario County community at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.