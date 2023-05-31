ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College will officially become Nazareth University Thursday.

The change was announced last fall. Officials celebrated Wednesday by unveiling their new name and visual identity.

The institution was created in 1924 as a school for women who didn’t have the opportunity to pursue higher education. School officials said the transition celebrates Nazareth’s history.

“Nazareth has always been about progress,” said Nazareth President Beth Paul. “We have always been an institution that cares about our times and being leaders of our times.”

Nazareth has a variety of events planned to celebrate it’s 100th anniversary.