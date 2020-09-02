Nazareth to receive nearly $300K in federal funds to fight domestic violence against women

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College will be one of two institutions chosen to receive a federal grant from the Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women to fight against domestic violence.

Nazareth College will receive $299,957 and Niagara University in Lewiston will receive $300,000 under the Grants to Reduce Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking on Campus Program.

“The program focuses on combating domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking on campuses. These comprehensive efforts are designed to enhance victim services, implement prevention and education programs, and develop and strengthen security and investigation strategies in order to prevent, prosecute, and respond to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking,” a statement from the Department of Justice reads.

Nazareth College will partner with the New York State Police, the Willow Domestic Violence Center, and RESTORE Sexual Assault Services. Efforts to implement a comprehensive violence against women project on campus will include:

prevention programming

ongoing training to all law enforcement on how to effectively respond to these crimes

access to 24-hour confidential victim services and advocacy

ongoing training to all personnel in the campus disciplinary process

“Violence against women can take on many forms, on many different levels, from a college student being victimized on campus, to a vulnerable woman being victimized in a relationship,” U.S. Attorney Kennedy said in a statement. “Whether domestic or dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking, it’s all wrong and it’s all criminal. These grants will go a long way to help: educate women about these criminal behaviors; train those who respond when a crime occurs; and hold those responsible for these crimes accountable.”