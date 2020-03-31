1  of  74
Nazareth president: Blackface incident ‘will be dealt with swiftly’

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College president Daan Braveman responded Tuesday to a racially charged incident involving a college student.

Tuesday’s statement is a reaction to a video spreading online that shows at least one person in blackface.

Monday, Braveman said that one or two students are alleged to have posted a video that is ‘considered very offensive,’ and called the behavior ‘at best insensitive and especially troubling.’

“Dear Nazareth Community;

In the past 24 hours I have received many angry emails about the recent posting of a student in blackface, and rightfully so. Let me be clear. The history of blackface is rooted in racism, which has no place on our campus. I understand and share your anger and disgust. 

This incident will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately following our official student code of conduct. We are convening a student conduct hearing board to conduct a formal hearing. The board will conduct the hearing and issue sanctions as appropriate.

The health crisis already has taken a toll on our community and we do not need further divisions created by intolerance, ignorance, or racism. We can choose something different. We can choose to share what unites us, celebrate our accomplishments, and inspire each other to create lives of meaning and purpose, even during times of crisis. Together we will continue the work of creating the kind of community where everyone is welcome and feels a true sense of belonging. 

Daan Braveman President, Nazareth College”

