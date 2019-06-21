Nazareth Elementary students celebrate on their new playground

Rochester, NY (WROC) – Students at Nazareth Elementary School celebrated their new playground after a ceremony and blessing held Friday morning at Flower City Park.

A donor kicked off the campaign for the new playground equipment a year ago.

The fundraising goal was met and construction began in April.

Now the children are enjoying the safe and modern play area.

“It’s good socially,” said Sister Margaret Mancuso, Principal at Nazareth Elementary School. “It’s helping them be responsible and take care of the equipment, and play in a different way with each other and we’re thrilled to watch them and to have it happen.”

Nearly 200 donors pitched in to support the construction of the playground.