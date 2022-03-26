PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — More of the Rochester community is showing their support for Ukraine, this time its from Nazareth College.

Through the power of music, Nazareth College put on a heartwarming show to not only raise funds for their sister school in Ukraine but also to unite international college students everywhere to stand up for what’s right.

They opened with singing the Ukrainian National Anthem sung by students from the school of music. It was then followed with musicians performing with a variety of instruments playing songs in both English and Ukrainian.

“Music is a language that almost anybody can speak,” Music Education major Jonathan Benn said. “It connects so many people and it’s not just the United States that connects it but also it connects the United States to Ukraine and across seas. By doing the music we’re able to touch so many other people.”

Growing up, Jonathan Benn had a longtime friend whose parents immigrated to America from Ukraine. Being a part of this fundraiser was personal to him, showing he cares for her heritage.

“When I think of Ukraine, I think of her and her family and heritage that she has there,” Benn told us. “So, I hope that she sees this as a way of supporting what they are all going through. This is the least we could do for them.”

All proceeds raised from the performance are going to Nazareth’s partner Institution in Ukraine, the National University of Ostroh Academy. By using the non-profit ROCMaidan to distribute the money for the school to buy medical supplies as they continue to instruct students in the middle of a war.

“You must still educate a generation regardless of what’s happening as you see culture coming down around you in this senseless destruction,” Nazareth College Center for International Education Executive Director Nevan Fisher said. “You still have a responsibility to educate the generation that will rebuild.”

Ostroh Academy sits 213 miles outside of Kyiv.

Nevan Fisher isn’t aware of the University being hit by artillery but says explosions can be heard from campus.

There was no set goal as to how much money the school wanted to raise. But when they saw every seat in the Chapel filled, they believe it will be enough to make a significant difference.