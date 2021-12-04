Nazareth College students stage protest over racism, diversity concerns

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College students held a campus protest over what they call “racism and a lack of diversity” at the school Saturday morning.

The action comes as a response to faculty members who left the college under what students claim was “mysterious conditions”. Students also say the professors who departed supported students of color.

Those who organized the justice event also claimed that diversity courses are being removed from the school’s curriculum.

Nazareth students feel that those who left the school deserve to be represented properly.

“They’ve either been pushed out or they didn’t feel valued here so they chose to leave,” an attending student said. “One staff member specifically who supported students and she’s being targeted, that’s the catalyst for us moving today.”

President Beth Paul issued the following statement regarding the student protest Saturday:

“We are keenly aware of the realities of racism and are proactive in working at our commitment to create an anti-racist community. We support our students’ activism and take their concerns seriously. Moreover, we encourage their advocacy and participation in the process of change. The College leadership will be having a previously planned meeting with students on Monday to listen to their concerns.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.