ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College is stepping in to help Medaille University students as they’re forced to leave.

The Buffalo-based private institution is shutting down for good in August.

According to officials, Nazareth has been named a ‘teach-out’ partner for the university, which means they’ll be working with students to transfer all their earned credits, grades, and gen-ed requirements to Nazareth if they choose — at no extra cost to them.

Officials say the cost of attendance for these students will be equal to or less than what they currently pay at Medaille.