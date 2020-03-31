Nazareth College investigating ‘offensive behavior’

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Open For Business

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Nazareth College investigating ‘offensive behavior’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Nazareth College 2013 logo_4649027938838530516

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College President Daan Braveman said in a statement Thursday that the college is investigating alleged offensive behavior.

He said that one or two students are alleged to have posted a video that is ‘considered very offensive,’ and called the behavior ‘at best insensitive and especially troubling.’

The statement is in reaction to a video spreading online that shows at least one person in blackface.

The statement reads:

“Dear Students, Faculty and Staff;

Over the past two weeks, the Nazareth community has come together in so many remarkable and impressive ways.  It is, thus, with great sadness and a feeling of anger that I am forced to report that we have an allegation that one or two students posted a video that was considered very offensive. Whatever the intent, there is nothing humorous about the behavior. 

At this time, when so many are living in fear and crisis, the behavior is at best insensitive and especially troubling. We take this allegation very seriously. The Code of Conduct continues to apply to all students and we will investigate this matter further, taking appropriate action if necessary.

At these difficult times, let us all continue to move forward as a community, caring for and supporting each other.  Please stay healthy and safe.

Daan Braveman

President, Nazareth College”

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss