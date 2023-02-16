ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A discussion was held at Nazareth College Thursday,

examining the complex relationship between the American Black and Jewish communities.

Karen Elam, the Executive Director of the Levine Center To End Hate, at the event. She says this discussion is especially impactful after recent antisemitic comments made by celebrities like Kanye West in the media.

Elam believes it’s important to remember how both communities worked together throughout American history, fighting for civil rights.

“This event really came about when we were seeing comments being made by celebrities that were antisemitic, and we immediately said ‘this really needs to be a conversation between the two communities, Black Americans Jewish Americans,'” Elam said. “There’s a long history of good working relationships, and there’s a long history of tensions. So it’s really appropriate and timely that we have the conversation.”

Elam also says it’s important to her that the two communities not only bond over their oppression but also recognize each other’s strengths.

The group behind the event also produced this video for Valentine’s Day.