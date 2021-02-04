Nazareth College announces the Institute for Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Society

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College is unveiling its new Institute for Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Society — focusing on the social, ethical, and business issues posed by technology, and artificial intelligence. Technology, and in particular artificial intelligence and machine learning, is transforming the ways that humans live, work, and govern.

Administrators say there is a growing need for workers in the field and they are preparing students to fill these new opportunities.

The world is in the midst of a revolutionary time of change. So is Nazareth College. We are always on the brink of thinking about what comes next in society and for us now, AI comes next. Artificial intelligence and understanding how technology is impacting real lives and the real world,” Nazareth President Beth Paul said.

The Institute includes two new undergraduate majors:

ethical data science

business, artificial intelligence, and innovation



And two undergraduate minors: