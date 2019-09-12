Nazareth College announces new School of Music

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College has announced plans to add a School of Music.

The college already boasts a strong history of music education, therapy and performance programs.

Nazareth has 250 students across six undergraduate programs in music, and three graduate programs in music performance.

The school of music is led by Director Mario Martinez and Associate Director Nancy Strelau.

Martinez said the school will be different from a traditional conservatory.

“Programs like Nazareth’s offer outstanding professional musical training coupled with a vibrant liberal arts core. This strong liberal arts foundation differentiates us from conservatories because we are able to create a new path for flexible and broad-based careers in music,” said Martinez.

The music programs at Nazareth are flexible enough for the students who want to double major or minor in music, which Martinez said happens often.

According to a press release, Nazareth had 100 non-music majors taking part in college music ensembles.

The school is made complete with the college’s new Glazer Stage, which opened last year.

The School of Music performances are free and open to the public all year long.