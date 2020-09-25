Natural gas safety tips from RG&E

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Natural gas leaks could be a problem as many people start to fire up those furnaces as the temperatures will start to drop in the coming months.

RG&E said it’s never too early to know the warning signs to protect your home and family. It’s important to know the three “S” detect a natural gas leak.

Smell: Natural gas is colorless and odorless. For safety, a distinctive sulfur-like odor, similar to rotten eggs, is added so that customers can recognize it quickly. If customers smell natural gas, they should immediately get up, get out and call for help from a safe location.

Sight: A white cloud, mist, fog, bubbles in standing water or blowing dust are also warning signs of a gas leak. Customers may also see vegetation that appears to be dead or dying for no apparent reason.

Sound: Customers may also hear unusual noise like roaring, hissing or whistling.

“Call for help from a safe location, so that’s either 911 or you can call RG&E directly at 1-800-743 1702,” said Sarah Warren, Corporate Communications Manager at RG&E. “If you do smell natural gas don’t touch electrical switches, because that could ignite and cause an explosion.”

RG&E has also been doing safety line inspections in recent weeks.

NYSEG and RG&E offer these tips on what customers should do if they suspect a natural gas leak: