ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 5,000 attendees and athletes visited Rochester this weekend at local hockey facilities around the county for the nation’s largest girls hockey tournament.

Rochester played host to Premier Ice Prospects Roc City Girls Fest, which features eight divisions and 78 teams.

The tournament, which kicked off at the recently renamed Tim Hortons Iceplex, has seen significant growth, expanding from one weekend to two, splitting up the age groups.

Director of Girls Hockey for Premier Ice Prospects Kathy Pippy said the event is a great opportunity for the girls to learn about themselves, win or lose.

“They learn about adversity, strength, and also just how to be a good teammate,” Pippy said.