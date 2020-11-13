National Women’s Hall of Fame to induct six women in virtual ceremony

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls is inducting a new class of women virtually this year.

“The NWHF will begin a new series of virtual inductions, honoring women posthumously that were deceased prior to the establishment of the NWHF, overlooked in their lifetime, or passed away before they were able to be inducted,” officials said in a statement.

Inductees this year include:

Mary Church Terrell, a suffragist

Henrietta Lacks, a medical researcher

Toni Morrison, author

Barbara Hillary, adventurer, nurse, climate activist

Barbara Rose Johns Powell, activist, librarian

Aretha Franklin, singer

“The inaugural Virtual Induction Series will highlight six Black women. Our goal is to continue hosting more virtual inductions of diverse groups of women who deserve recognition, such as Latinx, Asian, Native American, LGBTQ+ women, and as well as additional Black women.”

The virtual ceremony will be held on December 10 at 7:30 p.m. Those interested can register here.