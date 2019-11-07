National Toy Hall of Fame: This year’s inductees are …

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Twelve finalists were narrowed down to three.

The inductees into this year’s National Toy Hall of Fame class are Magic the Gathering, Matchbox Cars, and coloring book.

This year’s inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame. (Strong National Museum of Play Photo)

The inductees were chosen among other finalists: Care Bears, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Jenga, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Nerf Blaster, Risk, smartphone, and top.

The National Toy Hall of Fame receives thousands of nominations annually, and this year, fans voted for their favorite finalists from September 11 to 18 as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot.

The Strong’s National Toy Hall of Fame recognizes toys that have “engaged and delighted multiple generations.” Criteria for induction include:

Icon-status (the toy is widely recognized, respected, and remembered); Longevity (the toy is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over multiple generations).

Discovery (the toy fosters learning, creativity, or discovery through play).

Innovation (the toy profoundly changed play or toy design).

Before this year’s class, 68 toys have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame: alphabet blocks, Atari 2600 Game System, baby doll, ball, Barbie, bicycle, Big Wheel, blanket, bubbles, Candy Land, cardboard box, checkers, chess, Clue, Crayola Crayons, dollhouse, dominoes, Duncan Yo-Yo, Dungeons & Dragons, Easy-Bake Oven, Erector Set, Etch A Sketch, Fisher-Price Little People, Frisbee, G.I. Joe, The Game of Life, Hot Wheels, Hula Hoop, jack-in-the-box, jacks, jigsaw puzzle, jump rope, kite, LEGO, Lincoln Logs, Lionel Trains, little green army men, Magic 8 Ball, marbles, Monopoly, Mr. Potato Head, Nintendo Game Boy, paper airplane, pinball, Play-Doh, playing cards, puppet, Radio Flyer Wagon, Raggedy Ann and Andy, rocking horse, roller skates, rubber duck, Rubik’s Cube, Scrabble, Silly Putty, skateboard, Slinky, Star Wars action figures, stick, Super Soaker, swing, teddy bear, Tinkertoy, Tonka Trucks, Twister, Uno, View-Master, and Wiffle Ball.

That’s a wrap! The inductees to #toyhall2019 are Magic: The Gathering, Matchbox Cars, and coloring book! pic.twitter.com/WIZyOmrvzX — The Strong Museum (@museumofplay) November 7, 2019

For more information, visit this website.