ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — National Teen Driver’s Safety Week began Monday.

AAA uses this week to highlight the driving training services they offer both virtually and in the car to ensure teenage drivers avoid the potential dangers facing them.

They claim adults who take active roles by modeling what to do on the road help prepare teenage drivers and show them good driving habits.

“There is one stat that we’re putting out there this week that I think really underscores why this messaging is so important,” AAA Communications Specialist Mark Gruba said. “New teenage drivers, 16, 17 years old, they are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash then an adult driver. It really comes down to a lack of experience. It’s not that they want to be in in these crashes, they’re learning how to do to it.”

