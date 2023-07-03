ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new national study is showing an increase in the use of diluted baby formula among families, which comes as the formula shortage still persists in parts of the U.S.

The study comes from BMS Pediatrics, and shows a 40 percent increase in the number of Americans who used at least one unsafe feeding practice since the shortage began.

While the shortage has largely subsided in our region, experts are still calling for solutions, including more manufacturing, better access, and further support in health coverage.

“I’m living this again, and it’s pretty scary for families. It hasn’t fully gone away, and the fear hasn’t gone away,” said Andrea Ippolito, mother to a newborn and founder of SimpliFed, a national lactation consulting company.

Ippolito says the stressors families face throughout the country, prompted by the formula shortage, still exist.

“We need more solutions. We need more manufacturing of formula in the U.S. outside of the incumbents that are the ones that put us in this situation in the first place. We also need more support and services for breastfeeding and baby feeding by trained professionals like lactation consultants, who are the experts,” said Ippolito.

The BMC Pediatrics study not only shows an increase in unsafe feeding practices, but includes a reported up to 30 percent rise in the use of watered-down infant formula.

“This is particularly troublesome because formula has been authorized by the FDA to have exactly what your baby needs to grow and thrive, and just be successful on their feeding journey,” said Ippolito.

Dr. Bridget Young, an infant nutrition expert with URMC, says despite the formula shortage weakening locally, some families are still needing to make adjustments. Dr. Young also says diluted formula remains an ongoing conversation with local parents.

“It was very relevant during the shortage and still ongoing. It’s also really relevant for families who just have limited financial resources and maybe just want to stretch their formula because formula can be really expensive. If that’s the situation, it’s really about educating parents that we do have a lot of resources,” said Dr. Young.

For more information on resources made available via URMC, visit their website.