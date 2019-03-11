National Napping Day is March 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Now that we've sprung forward an hour, we could all use a nap to make up for that hour of sleep lost to Daylight Saving.

March 11 is National Napping Day.

The day was created in 1999 by a Boston University professor and his wife to highlight the health benefits of napping.

Those who decide to catch some winks, the American Sleep Association recommends "power napping" for no more than 30 minutes.