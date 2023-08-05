ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday marks the start of National Health Center Week, and people in Rochester are kicking off the celebration a little early.

Nationally, the week celebrates the work of health centers across the country, highlighting their resources. In Rochester, community members gathered Saturday afternoon to start the week with Jordan Health for their Front Porch Festival.

The Anthony L. Jordan Center hosted the event and offered free screenings, including back-to-school physicals and immunizations. There was something for the whole family, with music, entertainment, free food, games, and giveaways at the festival.

Organizers say the goal is to promote a healthy lifestyle and highlight the resources offered in the city while having family fun.

Joining the community, Dr. Janice Harbin, the President and CEO of Jordan Health, the City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and a host of health and community officials attended the event.

“The 2023 Front Porch Festival carries on this tradition and exemplifies Jordan Health’s mission to provide comprehensive community-based health care of the highest dignity and respect to all, regardless of ability to pay,” said Mayor Evans, “Together we recognize that healthy individuals and healthy families build prosperous communities.”

Jordan Health offers various services, including family medicine, dentistry, refugee health, and more.