National Guard members to help Monroe Community Hospital as COVID-19 cases increase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to a house fire overnight Saturday on Magnolia Street. Upon firefighters' arrival they saw fire on the first floor of the two-family home shortly after 3 a.m. Firefighters say all the residents were able to exit the house before the firefighters got there.

According to the RFD, it took fire crews approximately 15 minutes to bring the fire under control. The house sustained significant damage on its first floor.