National Guard members to help Monroe Community Hospital as COVID-19 cases increase

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Fifteen members of the National Guard arrived to Monroe Community Hospital in Rochester on Saturday morning to help relieve healthcare workers as the number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Monroe County has increased as the number of new COVID-19 cases continue to spike. Twenty-six National Guard members are expected to arrive in total. Alyssa Tallo is the executive health director at Monroe Community Hospital and she said relief from the National Guard members will help the hospital have the flexibility to help more patients.

