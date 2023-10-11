ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — National Grid customers can expect to see a decrease in their upcoming bills for the winter heating season, according to a recent statement.

The company says this decrease can be attributed to increased domestic natural gas production and supply, as well as a lower demand on the international market.

National Grid says they will continue their Customer Savings Initiative. The program, which was launched in 2022, connects customers with resources that help reduce energy usage, save money, and better manage bills. The company also offers numerous payment programs for income-eligible customers.

Back in September, RG&E, along with NYSEG, said their projected cost for RG&E customers is a 12% decrease in their natural gas bill compared to last winter.

For more information on assistance programs offered by National Grid, click here.

The New York State Public Service Commission will be holding a vote during its session on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. on whether to approve a proposed rate hike from RG&E and NYSEG.

The meeting will be live-streamed on their website. More information can be found here.