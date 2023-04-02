ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — April 2 is ‘National Education and Sharing Day’ — an annual holiday recognizing and celebrating the value of education as well as kindness.

This day also honors the birthday of Rabbi Menahchem Mendal Schneerson — an activitst who established thousands of educational centers around the globe.

Officials now are marking the 45th anniversary of this celebration by hosting a mini-conversation series with students, teachers and politicians.

“It is so important to meet young people where they’re at and to also help them see that the world is really theirs to do what they want in terms of finding a path that’s right with them,” UNA-USA Youth Observer to the UN Himaja Nagireddy told News 8.

Organizers say their goal is to motivate students to follow their passions, particularly those in underserved communities, to create a more diverse workforce for the future.