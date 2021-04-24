National Drug Take Back Day across Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – April 25 is a day that is known as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and it’s sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Its goal is to keep the public aware of the dangers of prescription drug use and misuse. The DEA says many Americans don’t know how to safely dispose of the prescription drugs that have been sitting in medicine cabinet past their expiration dates.

Health officials say using expired drugs, or using someone else’s, is dangerous and puts the public at risk.

In honor of Drug Take Back Day, Wegmans across Monroe County gave members of the public the opportunity to dispose unused and unwanted prescription drugs to help keep the community and the environment safe.