Nathaniel Rochester statue painted over with messages of ‘white supremacist,’ ‘slavery capitalist’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A statue of Nathaniel Rochester that sits in the South Wedge neighborhood in the City of Rochester has been vandalized.

“Shame,” “white supremacist,” and “profited of slavery” are some of the words painted over the statue of the city’s founder in Nathaniel Square Park at the corner of South Avenue and Alexander Street. Other messages painted on the statue include “slavery capitalist,” “abolish police,” and “cancel rent.”

This local act is one of dozens happening nationwide as protesters are working to call attention to the racist history of some city’s establishment. A statue of Christopher Columbus was beheaded in Boston. In Virginia, protesters tore down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and beheaded and then pulled down four statues that were part of a Confederate monument.

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)



