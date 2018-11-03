Nate McMurray speaks out after Collins refuses a debate Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Instead of two podiums and an audience, Nate McMurray sits down: one-on-one.

However, if McMurray could choose; he'd rather be looking at his political opponent, Chris Collins, in the eye, during a debate.

"He won't debate me, he lies in his commercials, he doesn't have public appearances. I think that indicatives who he is as a representative," said McMurray.

This, according to McMurray, is what he's all about. Being with the people, meeting the people he wants to represent, and giving his potential constituents what they deserve: such as easier access to healthcare.

"But I also care about infrastructure and making sure we build our society and build the future of our country. And I also care about the biggest industry in our region: farming. We need to find ways for those farmers and those small business to be successful," he explained.

But how does a democrat, the seemingly under-dog, win over a district that's majorly Republican? McMurray says it's not about parties, but coming together as Americans.

"I've been in th private sector my entire life, I know the value of a dollar. I run a fiscally conservative town and have increased their credit rating. I am someone who can go in there and be objective. I look forward to working with both sides of the aisle and finding solutions for the people of this district," stated McMurray.

The Collins Campaign did respond as to why they rejected the debate proposal.

In a statement, the Collins Campaign said that a debate will not change peoples minds. And the decision to choose a candidate who supports "Making America Great Again," could not be more clear.

They also added that Collins' legal matters have nothing to do with this election decision.