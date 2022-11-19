ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said.

According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and he was not injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff.

Atlanta North Cohocton, Bristol, Cohocton Fire, Middlesex, Naples and Richmond Fire Departments responded to the scene.