ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road.

Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve in the roadway and lost control. Deputies say Johnson’s vehicle exited the road and struck a tree. A passenger in the vehicle, 73-year-old Edward J. Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyge Johnson was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was released. Deputies issued Tyge Johnson traffic tickets and he will answer the charges in Italy Town Court at a later date.

Naples Fire, Naples Ambulance, Yates County Coronoer, HCOA, Medic 55 and OEM responded to the scene.