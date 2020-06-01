Live Now
N. Clinton Avenue business owner speaks out after riots

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Local business owners continue to pick up the pieces left behind from vandals and looters following a peaceful protest that ended in disturbances.

“The windows are smashed on the answer to this window and then interior doors and then a lot of the cell phones in equipment was stolen from inside,” said Manhertz. 

Cliff Manhertz recounts what he saw when he came back to check his building and Metro PCS store along North Clinton Ave. He says it’s disheartening to see. 

“Growing up here and seeing that the area is not always provided the best opportunities and you know having someone you know destroy it when you’re trying to help build something was very frustrating you know,” said Manhertz. 

Many community members pitched in to help clean up Sunday. He says he understands built up frustration of oppression and racism in communities of color.  But says businesses who want to make a change and who have had their backs for years should not be targeted. 

“ The protesting should be peaceful to get the point across and so we can work towards solving the problem of racism. But the rioting is just an excuse to steal and do wrong and that’s absolutely not acceptable Because it only hurts people in the community,” said Manhertz. 

 He hopes the community can move forward from this and hope for a better tomorrow.  Manhertz says he doesn’t plan to move and will rebuild.

