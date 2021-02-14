Myanmar community protests coup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A protest outside Rochester City Hall was held Saturday to being awareness to the military coup happening in Myanmar. Many of those who participated in the protest believe the government failed to properly investigate allegations of fraud in that country’s November elections.

Local activists say this is a fight for democracy.

“We are asking for international help. We are asking for America to help,” Soe Win said. “Recently, President Biden stated he would sanction some of the economy so that is very god. We are asking for more help and we are here to spread news about our people. We are suffering for democracy. We want democracy.”

Protests have been held around the world calling attention to the coup, including in Japan and Myanmar.