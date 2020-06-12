‘My Black Experience In Fairport’: Community panel discussed racism

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Another community held a discussion last night in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the Rochester area. I

The event was called “My Black Experience In Fairport,” and it was designed to educate the community and provide a platform for residents in the Monroe County suburbs to speak out against racism.

It was organized by a group called “The Fairport Coalition for Justice and Equity.”

Organizers say that every community should have these kind of conversations.

“This is important because I don’t think these conversations are being said,” said Tiffany Porter, one of the organizers. “If I want white allies, I need them to know how to talk about these issues with their jobs, families, friends, I need them to know what they’re talking about and to get that message out there so we can try to change all these systematic issues”