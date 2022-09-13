IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Water Authority (MCWA) said Tuesday that the number of complaints for poor water odor and taste are higher this year compared to 2021 and 2020 in the months of August and September. They say the complaints mainly involve a musty or metallic smell or taste, but can range from person to person.

The water is still safe to drink, MCWA confirmed. If there were any safety issues, public notice would be required. They also add that their water is in compliance with the federal Safe Drinking Water Act and the New York State Public Health Law, and their treatment “is overseen by the state health department.”

Ken Naugle, water quality manager for MCWA, said that generally these odor or taste complaints are highest in August and September, as they say that the higher water temperature of Lake Ontario cause changes in the “biogroup” that eventually may affect taste.

“Those issues are usually related to the amount of organic matter that exists in Lake Ontario or any surface water lake located are used as a drinking water source,” Naugle said.

If you are experiencing what MCWA calls an “aesthetic” issue — meaning the odor and taste is off — they recommend refrigerating the water until its cold, then try another taste.

Further, they also suggest running the water until it’s at its coldest on the tap, then bring the water outside for a taste. MCWA says that sometimes chemical cleaners that are used in kitchens can affect the taste.

To report an odor or taste issue, people can call 585-442-2000, or visit their website.

But for some, the taste can still be tough to swallow.

Dana Gamache has been living in Irondequoit for about the past decade. She said the water has always had a chlorinated taste, but this year, it’s been worse.

“Every time I try to try to drink out of it, I can’t drink out of it. I just, it’s just too pungent. And it makes me gag,” Gamache said. The MCWA says that a slight chlorine taste could come from the small amount they say they use to keep bacteria from growing.

Gamache also said that the water has been drying out her skin more than usual, and has affected the health of her hair.

Naugle said that while there is an increase of calls this year, the short-term peak is a part of a 30-year decline, and that the number of calls they receive is a very small percentage of the nearly 800,000 people that the MCWA supplies.