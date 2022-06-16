ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the Rochester Jazz Fest this weekend, you’ll have an opportunity to give back while enjoying some tunes.

For the 14th year, the fest is holding a musical instrument drive for students in the Rochester City School District.

Instruments in the classroom have always been in demand, says Amy Stein, executive director with Rochester Education Foundation.

“We need things like cork grease, reeds, and strings and also supplies to help clean the instruments,” she said.

That’s why the foundation is partnering with the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival and M&T bank, to help relieve expenses. They’ll be collecting your used musical items during the festival, for the Rochester City School District.

The festival runs from June 17 – 25. The donation booth can be found in the merchandise tent on Parcel 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., during the course of the festival.

“I think all opportunities to be in person are fantastic,” said Stein, about returning after a two-year hiatus.

“But especially when it’s an opportunity to help a child,” said Stein. “You get to go, hear jazz, participate in a fantastic community event and you get to help somebody.”

They’re asking for any used, playable instruments.

Daniel Burns, President for Rochester Regional M&T bank says trumpets, trombones and flutes some examples of what’s in demand.

“You can just show up, and we’ll gladly take it off your hands,” he said. No appointments are necessary.

Stein says Rochester has always been a musical community.

And every year, people continue to step up.

“We love talking to people, hearing the stories about these instruments that have been collected,” he said.

“So for them to have the opportunity to learn how to play, that’s not just in school, that’s outside; something they get to keep forever,” said Stein.

The two say they’ve collected over 3,500 instruments through the years. To get a full sense of what they’re looking for, head to this link.

Important to note – the drive is not accepting piano, organs, drum sets or accordions.