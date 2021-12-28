Musical athlete performs National Anthem at Hilton high school

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hilton high schooler is gaining attention for both his athletic and musical talents.

Junior Luke Pisani is not only a straight-A student, a member of the National Honor Society and starting guard on the varsity basketball team, he’s also an award-winning violinist.

“I have great parents, teachers, coaches friends that help me do everything. It’s a lot on my plate, but I love doing what I do” said Pisani

Luke wasn’t actually out on the court due to a leg injury which brought his basketball season to an early end but instead he was able to perform the national anthem before rooting on his teammates who played against Greece Athena.

Luke’s been playing the violin since the age of three. “Music and basketball are both really important parts of my life so being asked to play the national anthem was a really big honor and I’m glad I can show both parts of my life.” said Pisani

It was an honor he said to perform the anthem before his teammates, family and friends.