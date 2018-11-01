Music group visits School 19 in Rochester Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A national organization brought its musical talents to School 19 in Rochester Thursday morning.

The musicians are part of the Gateway Music Festival which showcases African American artists.

The group travels to schools across the country.

"The students are getting a chance to have an instrument in their hand, and learn to play an instrument, and they're inspired by having us come in and perform for them," said dAVID bURNETT, VIOLINIST.

Thursday's ensemble was put on by "Strings for Success" -- a partnership between School 19 and the Center for Youth.