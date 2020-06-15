Murder charge for man accused in fatal N. Clinton Ave. shooting Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced an arrest in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting on North Clinton Avenue.

Officials say 27-year-old Eddie Williams of Rochester has been arrested and charged with second degree murder for the death of 35-year-old Trenton Cook.

Rochester police officers responded to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found Cook who had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

An ambulance transported Cook to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time afterwards.

North Clinton Avenue was shut down between Bastian Street and Resolute Street for the next few hours.

A press released from the Rochester Police Department said in part:

“Major Crimes Unit conducted a relentless investigation and within a 24 hour period identified a suspect and executed multiple search warrants. At about 5:00 a.m. the Rochester Police SWAT and Tactical teams executed simultaneous search warrants on Parsells Ave. in the City of Rochester. During the course of the search warrant executions, Eddie Williams, a 27 year old City of Rochester resident was safely taken into custody.”

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.