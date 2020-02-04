Multiple Victor school buses caught fire

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews responded to the call of multiple school buses on fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 1:56 a.m. for the report of a school bus on fire at the Victor Central School Bus Garage and upon arrival, they learned two buses had caught flame.

The Victor Fire Department and Fishers Fire Department both responded to the call and put the fire out. Upon an investigation, officials learned one bus caught fire on the driver’s side, and it spread to the other bus. Three other buses were damaged due to heat.

Responding fire crews said they were lucky to put out the fire as they were not able to get inside the facility due to a security gate.

“We had to take bolt cutters to cut the chain and actually get that gate open. You know we got trucks sitting on the outside can’t get in because of that,” Victor Fire Department Chief Glen Lockwood said.

According to the OCSO, the two buses on fire were “total losses.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said there appears to be no sign of suspicious activity.

