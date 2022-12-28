Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with new information from the Rochester Police Department.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple vehicles were involved in an accident on Glenwood Ave and Dewey Ave Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. (RPD)

The RPD says they responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident involving multiple cars Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Glenwood Ave and Dewey Ave.

Upon their arrival, the RPD says they found three vehicles involved.

After an investigation, the RPD found that Vehicle One — driven by a 15-year-old female city resident, and accompanied by a passenger of the same description — was west on Glenwood Ave. when the driver failed to stop for the stop sign at Dewey Ave, which caused a collision with Vehicle Two, which was south on Dewey Ave.

Vehicle Two, according to the RPD, was driven by a 30-year-old Rochester resident who complained of neck pain and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via AMR.

The RPD also says that the force of the collision sent Vehicle Two into Vehicle Three, which was driven by a 54-year-old Monroe County resident — who was found to be not injured.

Neither juvenile in Vehicle One was injured, and the RPD later confirmed that the vehicle the juvenile was driving was stolen out of the city on Tuesday. Both juveniles were charged and issued appearance tickets for Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle and brought home to their guardians, according to the RPD.

The RPD says the area of Glenwood Ave and Dewey Ave has since reopened to traffic.