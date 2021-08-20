Multiple towns in Steuben County still under state of emergency following flooding

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Steuben County announced Friday that a handful of towns are still under a state of emergency, following flooding late Wednesday evening and Thursday.

The county said that the towns of West Union, Woodhull, Troupsburg, Tuscarora, Greenwood, Canisteo, Jasper and Addison are still under the state of emergency, and add that many roads in those areas are still closed, due to damage or debris. Many roads remain closed due to heavy debris and significant damage.

Steuben County urges anyone who needs assistance to call 211.

The American Red Cross has shelters provided by the county

Corning Painted Post High School, 201 Cantigney St., Corning NY 14830

Canisteo Fire Department, 14 S. Main St., Canisteo NY 14823

The county also provided a list of roads that have other obstructions:

State Roads:

State Route 417 from State Route 36 in Jasper to County Route 100 in Tuscarora

State Route 36 from County Route 119 to Canisteo Village Line

County Roads:

County Route 21, Town of Canisteo from 4261 County Route 21 east to Lamphier Rd (4261-4157 CR 21)

County Route 85, Town of Tuscarora from State Route 417 south to Addison Back Rd

County Route 103, Town of Woodhull (1553-1561 County Route 103)

County Route 117, Town of Troupsburg from 3675 County Route 117 east to State Route 36

County Route 129 / Mill St, Town of Woodhull from Main St south/east to State Route 417 (1571-1606 Mill St and 5320-5821 CR 129)

County Route 39A (Beecher St), Atlanta