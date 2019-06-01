Multiple officers respond to standoff in Rochester Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - UPDATE: Police have identified the man involved in a standoff on Peck Street earlier today. Officials say Keith Williams was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Goodman St. around 8:00 last night. Around 11:00 a.m. this morning, Williams harassed an individual on Peck St. and brandished a gun before entering a home at 37 Peck St. That person called the police.

Negotiators attempted to convince Williams to come out but were unsuccessful. The SWAT team was ultimately called in to assist. At about 3:30 pm the SWAT arrived and Williams decided to exit the house and was taken into custody without incident.

Williams has been charged with Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was also charged with Menacing. He will be arraigned on Monday at 9:30 am in Rochester City Court.

Multiple police officers were called to Peck Street in Rochester where a standoff was taking place on Saturday afternoon.

Rochester Police officers received a call about a man with a gun in the neighborhood at around 11 a.m.

Almost more than three hours later a suspect was taken into custody.

Peck Street is closed off between Fourth Street and Goodman Street N while Rochester Police officers and New York State Police troopers respond to the scene.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.