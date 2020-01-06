Multiple fire crews work to put out a large house fire in Holley

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HOLLEY, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Multiple fire crews were on scene of a massive house fire in Holley on the corner of Albion Street and Main Street late Sunday night.

News 8 has crews on scene and will keep you updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss