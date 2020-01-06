Multiple fire crews work to put out a large house fire in Holley

RochesterFirst
HOLLEY, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Multiple fire crews were on scene of a massive house fire in Holley on the corner of Albion Street and Main Street late Sunday night.
Massive fire in Holley at the corner of Albion St. and Main St. fire crews from at least 3 fire districts are fighting this fire to control it @News_8 pic.twitter.com/a8fKiIJa7i— Alec Richardson (@alecr66) January 6, 2020
News 8 has crews on scene and will keep you updated as information becomes available.