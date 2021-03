ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple different fire crews responded to a structure fire that broke out on Hudson Avenue on Monday.

The call for a fire came in around 6:50 a.m. A portion of Hudson Avenue is closed off while crews work.

It isn’t immediately clear the cause of the fire, or if there are any injuries to report.

I’m told by crews this is an old abandoned building- just doing an external extinguishing. I’m told no one lives here or works here https://t.co/EzkzCGuH6i — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 1, 2021

News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.