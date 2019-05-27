Lima potato farm destroyed by enormous fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

Rochester, NY (WROC) - Over a dozen fire departments from Honeoye, Lima, and Livingston county responded to an enormous barn fire at around 10:30 Sunday night.

The barn, which was part of a rural potato farm, was deemed a total loss.

Firefighters tell us this was an especially difficult blaze due to how isolated it was. Several water tankers had to be driven in.

A hazmat situation was later called when firefighters learned there was a large amount of fertilizer nearby that could contaminate the nearby creek. The fertilizer was contained.

The farm housed no animals and there are no injuries reported.

The cause is still under investigation.