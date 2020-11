A classic November day awaits complete with busy breezes, plenty of clouds, and a few showers of rain and wet snow. Temperatures during the day only reach the upper 30s and low 40s at best. Most of the day ends up being quiet besides a few developing rain and snow showers as a west wind kicks up a slight lake response.

High pressure returns Tuesday with winter-jacket worthy temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Call it partly cloudy with the chance for a few lake-enhanced clouds. The next storm system approaches the region Wednesday and while it brings the threat for showers, temperatures are going to see another big boost into the 50° range. This means all, if any precipitation will fall as rain Wednesday. It will likely be breezy.