What a stretch of weather we are enjoying! Wall to wall sunshine today and that trend continues the next two days. Warmth will last at least through Thursday. The pattern switches back to a more seasonal one to finish off the month next weekend and early next week.

Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 30s overnight, but the warmer air mass in general should prevent from the numbers getting much lower than that. Deep and broad high pressure across the News England coastline will keep skies clear Monday and allow for a warm southerly flow to send temperatures back up into the 60s. Lake Ontario water temperatures remain in the low 40s, so a lake breeze circulation will fire up and keep those north of Ridge road stuck some 10-15° cooler than those across the Finger Lakes.