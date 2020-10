Multiple cars were involved in a crash in the City of Rochester on Wednesday. (NEWS 8 PHOTO/EMALEE BURKHARD)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple cars were involved in a crash in the City of Rochester on Wednesday.

It appears 3 vehicles were involved. A flatbed truck is being towed away, as well as a black suv and the Wilberts van I mentioned before. No word on injuries yet. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/U3PzPTVG5F — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) October 7, 2020

It wasn’t immediately clear how many cars were involved or the extent of the injuries of those involved.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.