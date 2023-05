BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – A vehicle was stolen then later returned in Brighton on Greystone Lane during the early morning hours Saturday.

Officers with the Brighton Police Department say larceny attempts were done to multiple other vehicles. According to BPD, no one was injured. The stolen vehicle was not a Hyundai or Kia.

News 8 has reached out to Greystone Apartments & Townhomes and has not heard back.