MCSO, U.S. Coast Guard search for missing 49-year-old man in Irondequoit Bay

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple agencies are looking for a missing swimmer who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

According to the Webster Police Department, officers were called to Glenwood Drive for the report of people on a boat yelling for help. Upon arrival, officers learned of the missing boater.

At this point, WPD handed the investigation over to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency, and DEC Police, New York State Police, West Webster Fire Department and United States Coast Guard assisted in the investigation as well.

United States Coast Guard confirmed the man is 49, and was swimming with three other family members. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the four individuals were swimming off of an anchored pontoon.

Meanwhile at Durand Eastman Beach, locals are reacting.

“It’s kind of shocking to hear someone went missing,” said beach-goer Randy Thomann.

Beach-goers at Durand said waters were fairly still over at their end. They said the waves can vary in intensity, depending on different areas of the lake. “It doesn’t really get rough around here,” said Neal Rudin, another beach-goer. “Today is very still it’s not usually like this, It can get pretty windy, the water can get pretty rough here,” said Thomann.

Aya Cook, another beach-goer said she tries not to go out too far when she swims. “There’s normally a line and I stop at the line, but there’s no line out here so I make my own personal line,” she said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Frederick Bancroft said the rough waters in the bay area affecting the search. “It makes it challenging,” he said.

“The current is strong, there are waves,” he said. “It will depend on the comfort level and experience operating a boat or swimming the water is rough you don’t always see a stiff sudden wind in the bay which complicates what you want to do in the water, safely.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office suspended the search for Sunday evening. They said the next update will be provided on Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.