Rain is still falling across the entire region and will continue throughout this evening. A Flood Watch is in effect for Livingston, Ontario, Yates, and Wayne counties for potential flooding through Thursday morning. This is all remnants of Tropical Storm Fred that is carving a path through Pennsylvania and into Western New York now. It starts to turn east this evening and heavy rain along with a few embedded thunderstorms will occur through the Finger Lakes overnight. Some of these storms could produce flooding rains as rainfall totals in pockets could exceed 2-3". Amounts in Rochester and west will hover near 1-2", although everyone will be fair game for heavy rainfall as the core of this system continues to inch closer to the region tonight.