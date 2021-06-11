Mullet Gate: Rochester hair care company’s logo caught up in country music star’s scandal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester businessman is asking that his mullet logo be taken off billboards in parts of the United States.

The graphic for the Rochester-based business Miracle Flow is being used in a campaign to support Morgan Wallen, a country-western singer under fire for using a racial slur. Miracle Flow’s owner, Philip Montgomery is asking that the billboards using his logo be taken down.

Montgomery is calling this whole mix-up “Mullet Gate.” Fans of Wallen—who sports a mullet hairstyle— somehow got ahold of Montgomery’s business logo and are using it, and as a result, Montgomery is losing business.

“We’re a hair care brand for guys with flow, made by guys with flow,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery has been operating Miracle Flow hair since 2016, but recently, he’s been getting “canceled” by customers.

“It’s 2021 — we’re going to get canceled either way,” he said.

Wallen was caught using the ‘N’ word back in January during an interview. He has since apologized, and some have called for the music industry to “cancel” him, while others continue to show their support on billboards in certain areas across the country.

Does the mullet logo below look familiar to you? That’s Montgomery’s.

Fan funded billboards supporting singer Morgan Wallen are seen on Broadway on June 08, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen was caught on camera using a racial slur at the end of January 2021, since then his recording contract was briefly suspended and he has been barred from attending or performing at several music industry award shows. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Hey, that’s our logo.” Montgomery said. “If anything, maybe just switch it up.”

Montgomery got a message from a customer that was pulling the plug during Friday’s interview with News 8.



“At the end of the day, we just make shampoo,” Montgomery said. “This — it’s not our place, we’re not involved with (Enough is Enough).”

Montgomery doesn’t know who clipped his mullet logo and repurposed it for this Morgan Wallen campaign, but he’s asking whoever did to take it down and find a different mullet graphic — before he loses any more business.

“We’re the leader in ‘flow enhancement technology,'” Montgomery said. “We’re just kind of out here to spread the message of ‘guys do care about their hair.'”

Montgomery has a special “canceled” sale going on right now with all of his shampoo products.